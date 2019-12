MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is opposed to removing Vladimir Lenin’s body from the mausoleum where it has rested since 1924.

"As for [Lenin’s] body, I believe it should be left as it is, at least as long as there are those, and there are quite a few people here who link their lives, their fates as well as certain achievements of the past, the achievements of the Soviet era with that."