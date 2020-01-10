Ukraine's security chief discusses Iran plane crash with Canadian, UK, Swedish ambassadors

"During the meeting, the sides have discussed the course of investigation of the Boeing 737 flight PS 752 in Iran," the message stated. According to Danilov, "a group of Ukrainian experts is working at the site of the tragedy." "Every hour, we receive reports. Our main aim is to get to the bottom of what happened," he added.

Earlier on Friday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky called on all international partners, namely the US, Canada and the UK, to provide data and proof regarding the crash to the Ukrainian investigation commission. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristayko later informed that US Charge d’Affaires in Ukraine Kristina Kvien had provided him with important data. The Ukrainian top diplomat added that he expects Zelensky to hold talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

On Wednesday, Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 travelling from Tehran to Kiev crashed near the Iranian capital shortly after takeoff from the Imam Khomeini International Airport. All people onboard, 167 passengers and 9 crewmembers, were killed. Most victims were Canadian and Iranian citizens. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristaiko announced on his Twitter page that citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan, German and the UK were among those who died in the air tragedy.

On Thursday, the US Newsweek magazine reported that the Ukrainian aircraft could have been downed by missiles launched by Iranian air defense systems. The publication cited preliminary information gathered by the Pentagon and US intelligence services. Meanwhile, Iran strongly condemned the accusations put forward by the US and a number of other countries that its air defense missiles brought down the plane.