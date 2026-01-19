Kalashnikov to make military uniforms from domestic materials without compromising quality

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Concern is ready to completely switch to domestic materials in the production of military uniforms without compromising quality, Alan Lushnikov, Kalashnikov CEO and member of the Union of Machine Engineers of Russia told TASS in an interview.

"We are one of the key suppliers of uniforms and body armor for the Russian Defense Ministry, so we are at the forefront of implementing the presidential decree. Throughout 2025, we have undertaken a number of significant efforts to expand our production capacity. We have several new production sites in various regions of the country. The same applies to materials. We are actively working with domestic fabric manufacturers and signing contracts with them. So, the presidential decree will certainly be implemented without compromising the supply of our products to customers or their quality," Lushnikov said.

On August 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree banning the purchase of foreign-made military uniforms for the Russian Armed Forces starting in 2026 and requiring that fabrics for Russian Armed Forces uniforms be exclusively domestic starting in 2027.