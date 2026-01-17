Trump explains his claims for Greenland by US subsidies to EU countries

WASHINGTON, January 17. /TASS/. American President Donald Trump justified his claims to Greenland's annexation to the United States by the fact that Washington, according to him, has been subsidizing the EU countries for many years.

"We have subsidized Denmark, and all of the Countries of the European Union, and others, for many years by not charging them Tariffs, or any other forms of remuneration," he wrote on Truth Social. "Now, after Centuries, it is time for Denmark to give back — World Peace is at stake!"

"China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it. They currently have two dogsleds as protection, one added recently. Only the United States of America, under PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, can play in this game, and very successfully, at that! Nobody will touch this sacred piece of Land, especially since the National Security of the United States, and the World at large, is at stake."

Trump has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the United States. Even during his first term as president, he offered to buy out the island, and in March 2025 he expressed confidence that it could be annexed. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller questioned Denmark's right to control Greenland and said it should become part of the United States.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to allied commitments to NATO, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty, under which the United States has committed itself to defending the island from possible aggression.