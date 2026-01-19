No immediate plans for Putin’s call with Venezuela’s authorized president — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. There are no immediate plans for Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a conversation with Venezuela’s authorized President Delcy Rodriguez, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Putin has no such immediate plans, but it can be arranged quickly if the need arises," he said, when asked if the Russian leader was expected to hold a call with Venezuela’s authorized president. "We maintain constant contact with Madam authorized President via diplomatic channels," Peskov added.

Rodriguez stated earlier that Venezuela had the right to develop relations with all countries, including Russia, China, Cuba, and Iran. She pointed out that the Latin American country would boost ties with other nations based on mutual respect and adherence to international law.