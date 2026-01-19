MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. A Colombian mercenary, Luis Guillermo de la Cruz Ramos, who was captured in the Zaporozhye direction, urged his fellow citizens not to join the Ukrainian army in a video address, obtained by TASS.

"Dear Colombians, I ask you not to come to Ukraine. Here [in the Ukrainian army] you will definitely be deceived and lied to constantly. They promise things and never deliver. For the most part, we are used as cannon fodder. Ukrainians are replaced with Colombians," he said.

According to Russia’s security agencies, at least 750 Colombian mercenaries fighting for Ukraine have been killed since the start of the special military operation.

On December 3, Colombia’s House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, approved a bill to join the international convention aimed at combating the recruitment of mercenaries.