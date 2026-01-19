Denmark fails to eliminate 'Russian threat' to Greenland, Trump claims

WASHINGTON, January 19. /TASS/. Denmark has failed to eliminate the alleged Russian threat to Greenland, US President Donald Trump claimed.

"NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that 'you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland.' Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!" he wrote on the Truth Social platform.

Trump announced in a Truth Social post on January 17 that the US would impose 10% tariffs on the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France, and Sweden over the Greenland dispute, raising them to 25% on June 1. According to the US leader, the tariffs "will be due and payable until such time as a deal is reached for the complete and total purchase of Greenland."

Greenland is a self-ruling territory of Denmark. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to their allied commitments to NATO, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty. Under it, the United States committed to defending the island from aggression.