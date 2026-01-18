PARIS, January 18. /TASS/. A French politician has called on Europe to stop its attempts to wage a war against Russian and resume talks with it.

"Let us put an end to the general paranoia, resume dialogue with Russia, lift sanctions, and restart trade with it. Let us stop trying to wage war against Russia in Ukraine," the leader of the French party The Patriots, Florian Philippot, wrote on his X page.

According to Philippot, each European country must "restore its own independence and defend its own national interests" as the European Union actions only lead from one crisis to another.