Kazakhstan’s president accepts Trump’s invitation to join Board of Peace for Gaza

ASTANA, January 19. /TASS/. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has accepted US leader Donald Trump’s innovation to join the Board of Peace for the Gaza Strip, Ruslan Zheldibay, the Kazakh leader’s aide and press secretary, said.

"After a series of statements by other countries’ leaders, it would be wrong to hide the fact that such an official message was received from President Donald Trump. Indeed, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was one of the first world leaders to receive an official invitation to join the Board of Peace, while Kazakhstan was invited to become one of the founding states," he pointed out, as cited by the TengriNews media outlet.

The press secretary added that Tokayev "sent a letter to the US president, expressing his sincere gratitude and confirming his agreement to join the new body." According to Zheldibay, the president also "reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s determination to make a feasible contribution to achieving a sustainable peace in the Middle East, strengthening trust between countries and ensuring global stability."

Zheldibay also pointed out that Astana had earlier refrained from making the information public because "we believed it would be inappropriate to make a statement on the matter before the Donald Trump administration did so." "However, the process went its way," the Kazakh press secretary added.

According to earlier reports, the US invited the leaders of a number of countries to join the Trump-led Board of Peace. The body is expected to start its work during the second phase of the peace plan that Egypt, Qatar, and the US brokered between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas in October 2025.

Trump announced during Tokayev’s visit to the US in November 2025 that Astana would join the Abraham Accords on the normalization of relations with Israel, although Kazakhstan has maintained diplomatic relations with the Jewish state for over 30 years. Tokayev noted that the decision stemmed from Kazakhstan’s desire to contribute to efforts to stabilize the situation in the Middle East. On January 10, Tokayev held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to the Kazakh side, the Israeli premier thanked Astana for joining the accords.