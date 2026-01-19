Cabin of import-substituting SJ-100 to be revealed to public first at exhibition in India

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The new cabin of the import-substituting SJ-100 aircraft will be shown to the public for the first time at the Wings India 2026 exhibition, which will be held on January 28-31 in Hyderabad, Rostec reported.

"A Russian-made interior has been installed on the Superjet as part of the import substitution program. The new serial cabin will be shown to the general public for the first time," the report said.

SJ-100 is a Russian short-haul narrow-body aircraft, a new version of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 with maximum locally sourced components.

United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) chief executive Vadim Badekha said earlier that the Russian corporation and India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) were working on organizing SSJ airplane production in India.