MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Drone operators of Russia’s Battlegroup East have repelled Ukrainian troops' counterattack attempting to break through to Gulyaypole in the Zaporozhye Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"The enemy attempted a counterattack near the Gulyaypole settlement," the statement said. "Despite the weather conditions, reconnaissance UAVs detected the targets and transmitted their coordinates to strike drone operators of the Battlegroup East, who then carried out the strikes."

As a result, an M1117 armored personnel carrier, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, and several Novator armored combat vehicles were destroyed, along with other military vehicles. Ukrainian troops who attempted to flee were pursued and eliminated by drone operators.