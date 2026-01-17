US needs Greenland for effective use of Golden Dome missile defense system — Trump

WASHINGTON, January 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has argued that the Golden Dome missile defense system being created by Washington will be able to work fully effectively only if Greenland joins the United States.

"Now, because of The Golden Dome, and Modern Day Weapons Systems, both Offensive and Defensive, the need to ACQUIRE is especially important," he said on Truth Social. "Hundreds of Billions of Dollars are currently being spent on Security Programs having to do with 'The Dome,' including for the possible protection of Canada, and this very brilliant, but highly complex system can only work at its maximum potential and efficiency, because of angles, metes, and bounds, if this Land is included in it. security programs, including those related to the possible protection of Canada."

Trump has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the United States. Even during his first term as president, he offered to buy out the island, and in March 2025 he expressed confidence that it could be annexed. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller questioned Denmark's right to control Greenland and said it should become part of the United States.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to allied commitments to NATO, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty, under which the United States has committed itself to defending the island from possible aggression.