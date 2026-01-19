Germany might raise rent for US military bases over tariffs — newspaper

LONDON, January 19. /TASS/. Germany could significantly increase the rent the United States pays to use military facilities on its territory in response to US tariffs, The Times reported.

According to the newspaper’s sources in Berlin, Germany is not considering the closure of US military bases on its territory. Earlier, this possibility was suggested by The Daily Telegraph and The Economist.

On January 17, Trump announced on Truth Social that the United States would impose 10% tariffs on the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France, and Sweden, which will remain in force until agreements are reached on "the full and final acquisition of Greenland" by Washington. The decision will take effect on February 1 and the tariff will increase to 25% on June 1.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance obligations. Under the treaty, the US undertook to defend the island against possible aggression.