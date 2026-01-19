Trump invites Australian PM to join Gaza Board of Peace

SYDNEY, January 19. /TASS/. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he will consider US President Donald Trump’s proposal to be a part of the Board of Peace that will administer the Gaza Strip.

Speaking on the KIIS 1065 Sydney radio station, the prime minister said he would consider "all of these approaches respectfully" and through "proper processes." At the same time, he noted that while Canberra maintains good relations with Trump, "some areas of disagreement remain." "Where there's an area of disagreement, sometimes you just got to put them aside and work on what you agree on and your common interest," Albanese added.

Earlier, the White House said that the Trump-chaired Board of Peace will include US special envoy Steve Witkoff, US entrepreneur and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, former UK Prime Minister (1997-2007) Tony Blair, Apollo Global Management owner Mark Rowan, World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, and Trump’s deputy national security adviser Robert Gabriel.