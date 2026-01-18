Russia and US have not halted Ukraine talks — Medvedchuk

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington have not halted negotiations on Ukraine following an attack on the state residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, head of the Other Ukraine movement and ex-leader of the banned Opposition Platform - for Life party Viktor Medvedchuk said in an interview with TASS.

"As far as I know, negotiations on Ukraine have not been officially suspended, while talks between Russia and [Vladimir] Zelensky’s Ukraine, in essence, never even began. The attack on the state residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin shows that official Kiev does not want peace and is trying at any cost to derail the peace process," he said.

On January 15, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that dialogue with US negotiators is ongoing.

As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reported earlier, Kiev carried out an attack using 91 unmanned aerial vehicles on Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod Region on the night of December 29, 2025. All of the drones were destroyed. According to the minister, there were no reports of casualties or damage caused by falling UAV debris.