LUGANSK, January 18. /TASS/. Russian troops successfully advanced on the outskirts of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region this past week, despite "fierce counterattacks" by the Ukrainian armed forces, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Earlier, he noted that Russian troops had advanced near the village of Khatneye and expanded their bridgehead near Dvurechnaya in the Kharkov region this week.

According to Marochko, while the Ukrainian armed forces are unsuccessfully trying to recapture Kupyansk, Russian forces are advancing in other areas of the Kharkov region.

"This week, our troops have advanced in on the southeastern outskirts of Kupyansk. Southeast of Kupyansk, we are building on our success near the village of Kovsharovka. The enemy is attempting a vigorous counterattack there, but has had no success this week," he said.

On Friday, Colonel General Sergey Kuzovlev, commander of the Battlegroup West, reported that Kupyansk had been completely taken over by Russian units, despite attempts by the Ukrainian armed forces to break into the city.