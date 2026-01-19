Ukraine’s military shells Russia’s Kursk Region over 30 times in past 24 hours

KURSK, January 19. /TASS/. Ukraine’s military shelled Russia’s borderline Kursk Region over 30 times and air defenses shot down 26 Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said on his Telegram channel.

"In all, from 9:00 a.m. [Moscow time] on January 18 to 7:00 a.m. [Moscow time] on January 19 [from 6:00 a.m. GMT on January 18 to 4:00 a.m. GMT on January 19], the enemy shelled re-settled localities 33 times and explosive drones attacked our territory two times," the governor said.

A Ukrainian drone attack set fire to a building in the village of Bolshoye Soldatskoye, with no casualties, he said.