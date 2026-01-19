Russian Il-114-300 aircraft to take part in flight program of exhibition in India

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Il-114-300 turboprop aircraft will take part in the flight program of the Wings India 2026 exhibition, which will be held from January 28 to 31 in Hyderabad, Rostec reported.

"The aircraft is built using domestic components and is equipped with TV7-117ST-01 engines of the United Engine Corporation. The aircraft will join the exhibition's flight program," the report said.

The Il-114-300 aircraft is designed to develop regional air service. It is certified for use in a wide range of climates, from Arctic latitudes and the harsh Siberian expanses to mountainous regions and tropical, subtropical, and hot climates.

The aircraft is a modernized version of the Il-114 turboprop. It is intended to replace the aging An-24 aircraft on domestic routes, as well as foreign-made aircraft of similar class such as the ATR72 (France) and the Bombardier Dash 8 (Canada).