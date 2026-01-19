MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Work is underway to document the Kiev regime’s crimes against civilians in the Kherson Region, Governor Vladimir Saldo said in an interview with TASS.

"We have created a register of the crimes that the Kiev regime is committing in the Kherson Region. It covers destruction, fatalities, and casualties. The time will come when those responsible will answer for it all," he noted.

Saldo pointed out that Kiev sought to present its crimes as the fight for its interests but in fact, "they are on a human hunt." "It’s clear that those who are in charge of these processes are criminals," he added.