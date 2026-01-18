MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Time is working in Russia’s favor in the special military operation, head of the Other Ukraine movement and ex-leader of the banned Opposition Platform - for Life party Viktor Medvedchuk said in an interview with TASS.

"Time is working for Russia, it has set strategic goals and is achieving them without negotiations with the bloody clown," the politician said in an interview with TASS.

Medvedchuk noted that "there are ongoing contacts with the US, and Europe is already looking for ways to resume engagement with Russia." "So, everything is moving forward without [Vladimir] Zelensky and may even conclude without him," he said.

In Medvedchuk’s view, Zelensky is "a superfluous link in these arrangements." "Everyone will soon realize this, and the sooner it happens, the sooner peace will come," the politician believes.