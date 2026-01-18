MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. No one can guarantee that the $800 bln Ukraine is seeking as a "global aid package" for the next 10 years will be spent as intended, and martial law will make it possible to siphon off part of these funds — something elites from some European countries will take advantage of, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said in an interview with TASS.

On January 3, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka said that an agreement had been reached with representatives of EU countries to allocate a "global aid package" of $800 bln to Kiev over a 10-year period. According to the Ukrainian authorities’ plan, this is intended to become part of a so-called peace plan that they presented during talks in the US on December 24.

"What guarantees are there that the $800 bln will be used for its intended purpose? Right now, the territory of Ukraine is a so-called pit — a pit into which money is thrown, and those who can take it out do so not in the interests of their people, not in the interests of their economies, but in their own personal interests. War has always covered up these things. During wartime, there are always ways to make it so that [part of the spending] cannot be controlled or verified — so that, to put it plainly, large sums of money can be stolen," Saldo said.

The governor added that European Union leaders understand this and therefore are doing everything they can to ensure that the conflict continues. "They need it for these purposes as well — in order to launder the money of their own people," he believes.