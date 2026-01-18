Trump demands $1 bln from countries for permanent seats on Gaza Peace Council — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, January 18. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump wants countries to contribute at least $1 billion for permanent seats on the Peace Council for the Gaza Strip, Bloomberg reported citing the council's draft charter.

"Each member state will serve on the council for no more than three years from the moment of signing, subject to the chairman's approval. The three-year membership period will not apply to countries that contribute more than $1 billion in cash to the peace council in the first year after the agreement comes into effect," Bloomberg quotes the draft document.

It also states that Trump will decide who exactly to invite to join the "Peace Council." Decisions will be made by majority vote, with each country receiving one vote. However, all decisions must be approved by the chairman, the agency noted.