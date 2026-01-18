MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. European politicians realize that they are being left out and therefore have begun speaking about negotiations with Russia, head of the Other Ukraine movement and ex-leader of the banned Opposition Platform - for Life party Viktor Medvedchuk said in an interview with TASS.

"Europe talks a great deal about a war with Russia, but prefers to fight it through Ukraine. The ‘Russian threat’ has always been a technology of fear — you need to scare ordinary European citizens in order to control them. The collective West does not need a real war," he said.

Medvedchuk stressed that the principle behind the Ukrainian conflict is not a secret to anyone. "Ukrainians are fighting Russia for Western money," he said, adding, "As we can see, the money is running out, and there is no victory over Russia." "As a result, it turns out that Russia and the US can reach an agreement, while Europe will be completely left out of the game — that is, left looking foolish," he explained.

According to the politician, "Europe realized too late that there was, in general, no scenario in which they would win, but despite this, they got themselves involved in the Ukrainian conflict." "Trump first hit them with tariffs on the US market, and now is taking Greenland away from them. They are beginning to realize that they have ended up in a dead end," Medvedchuk concluded.