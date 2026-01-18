Kurdish coalition in Syria to remain intact, commander says

TUNIS, January 19. /TASS/. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) coalition will not be dissolved, its commander Mazloum Abdi said.

"We accepted the terms of the agreement to stop the bloodshed," he said, as quoted by Al Arabiya. According to Abdi, the SDF "remain intact and have not been defeated" and "will continue to defend their territories." He announced a trip to Damascus on January 19 to "finalize work on the agreement," the details of which will be announced after his return.

Earlier, Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa approved a new ceasefire agreement with the Kurdish forces. Under the deal, the northeastern provinces of Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa are to come under the full control of Syria’s transitional government. The Syrian army will be responsible for maintaining security at all border crossings as well as oil and gas fields in the region.

On Saturday, the armed forces of the Arab republic began deploying in Raqqa province after establishing control over the city of Deir Hafer, east of Aleppo, following the withdrawal of SDF units. The Syrian army’s rapid advance was backed by militias from local Arab tribes, which seized SDF headquarters and barracks in several areas.