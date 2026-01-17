BERLIN, January 17. /TASS/. The initiative by Clemence Goethe, Deputy Chairman of the French National Assembly (France’s lower house of the parliament), calling for the country to leave NATO could become reality amid disagreements within the alliance, the Berliner Zeitung (BZ) newspaper reported.

"What had long been considered a political pipe dream suddenly became a real possibility: France's withdrawal from NATO <...> the discussion (about Goethe's initiative - TASS) acquired new relevance thanks to the conscious decision of the United States of America to officially return to an overt imperial policy," according to the publication.

Maintaining its status as a member of an alliance led by a power that does not recognize international law is undesirable for France, undermines the country's stability, and exposes it to the risk of being drawn into conflicts that run counter to national interests, Goethe said in an interview with BZ.

The country's president Emmanuel Macron also expressed doubts about the direction of NATO's development and deployed French troops in Greenland to counter threats from Washington among other things, the newspaper said.

The France Insubordinate party, of which Goethe is a member, has regularly condemned the actions of the alliance, advocated for its dissolution, and has repeatedly called in recent years for France to withdraw from NATO activities, Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper noted. In addition, in December 2021, Bastien Lachaud, a member of parliament from this party, submitted a resolution to parliament calling on the government to begin the process of withdrawing from NATO's joint command, but it was not approved.

On January 14, Macron warned the US against violating Greenland's sovereignty, which he said would have unprecedented consequences.