Estonia plans to take part in drills in Greenland, despite Trump’s threats — minister

VILNIUS, January 18. /TASS/. Estonia plans to take part in military drills in Greenland, despite US President Donald Trump’s threats to impose extra tariffs, Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said.

"Our position on this matter has not changed. We are ready to take part in the drills and, I think, it is unreasonable to link the participation in the NATO drills to issues related to the economy," he told the ERR broadcaster.

According to the minister, Estonia has not yet sent its soldiers to Greenland and is looking at "technical details" of this process.

On January 17, Trump announced on Truth Social that the Washington administration has imposed 10% duties on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, Finland and the Netherlands, which will remain in force until agreements are reached on "the full and final acquisition of Greenland" by the United States.

This decision comes into effect on February 1, Trump added. As he stressed, from June 1, the rate of these duties will increase to 25%. Furthermore, Trump criticized Europe's intention to send its forces to Greenland, calling it "a very dangerous game." He argued that possession of Greenland is necessary to strengthen US national security and the effective deployment of the American Golden Dome missile defense system.

Greenland is an autonomous territory within Denmark. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Treaty in addition to their NATO commitments. Under the agreement, the United States undertook to defend the island against potential aggression.