MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. European diplomacy has become so impotent that there is no suitable interlocutor to speak with Russia, head of the Other Ukraine movement and ex-leader of the banned Opposition Platform - for Life party Viktor Medvedchuk said in an interview with TASS.

"Talking to Russia does not yet mean reaching agreements. European diplomacy has become so impotent that they cannot even find anyone to hold talks with Russia for now," Medvedchuk noted.

According to him, the arrogance with which Europe spoke to the rest of the world has already cost it dearly.

"Not only does Ukraine historically have nothing to do with Europe, and Europe therefore cannot lay claim to it, Ukraine is also simply not needed by Europe except as a battering ram against Russia," he added.