Iran’s envoy to Russia expects violations of UN Charter to speed up US decline

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Washington’s violations of the fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter will speed up US decline, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said in an op-ed for TASS.

"In terms of international law, the destabilizing activities of the unilateralist coalition undermine the United Nations Charter, violate the basic principles of international law, and threaten the fundamentals of international peace and security. By supporting the Israeli regime of 'a biological crisis,' the United States keeps violating the rules of the game that it once created. This trend is undoubtedly accelerating the decline of the US 'hegemony,'" he pointed out.

The Iranian envoy noted that the UN Charter barred the organization’s members from using force and threatening to use force in international relations "against the territorial integrity and political independence of any state." "Paragraph 7 of Article 2 also strictly forbids any interference in matters that fall under the domestic jurisdiction of member states," Jalali stressed.

Unrest in Iran began on December 29 after street protests caused by rial devaluation, spreading to most major cities. The government said about 40 law enforcement officers had been killed. On January 8, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists appeared among the demonstrators. Iran blamed Israel and the United States for organizing the riots. US President Donald Trump earlier warned that he was seriously considering using force against the Islamic Republic.