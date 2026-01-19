MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Fabrice Sorlin, vice-chairman of the International Russophile Movement, voiced concerns about the state of free expression in France during an interview with TASS. He argued that, contrary to popular belief, France is not inherently Russophobic; instead, the issue lies in the suppression of pro-Russian sentiments.

"France is not a Russophobic country. The French are not Russophobes," Sorlin said. "The problem is that there is no freedom of speech when it comes to expressing love for Russia."

He criticized the French media for one-sided coverage, stating, "France is no longer a democracy. Traditional outlets only give a platform to those who harbor hostility toward Russia and President Vladimir Putin. This skewed portrayal leads foreigners to believe all French people share these negative views, but the reality is quite different."

Sorlin also suggested that President Emmanuel Macron's tough rhetoric toward Moscow is a diversion from domestic issues, emphasizing that the French military is reluctant to engage in conflict with Russia.