Riots in Iran organized by Israeli agents — Iranian ambassador to Russia

Kazem Jalali noted that an analysis of the key players’ actions during the period in question shows "a shift in tactics and a turn to violence following the failure to achieve the stated objectives"

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The unrest in Iran was provoked by Israeli agents, Iran's ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said in a think piece prepared for TASS.

From the standpoint of regional developments, the events of January 8 should be viewed as "a continuation of a chain of events that began in June 2025 and the 12-day war waged by the Israeli regime and the United States against Iran," the ambassador noted.

"This time, the Iranian government was engaged in negotiations, reconciliation efforts, and a search for ways to resolve the problem when Israeli terrorist units suddenly began operating in various cities, using peaceful workers’ demonstrations as a tool of proxy warfare under the guise of chaos and riots," the Iranian diplomat said.

The ambassador also noted that an analysis of the key players’ actions during the period in question shows "a shift in tactics and a turn to violence following the failure to achieve the stated objectives."

Unrest in Iran began on December 29, 2025, when street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate spread across most major cities. Authorities reported the deaths of 40 law enforcement officers. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists appeared among the demonstrators on January 8.

Starmer criticizes Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on Europe
British Prime Minister said that "applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of NATO allies is wrong," the statement reads
Battlegroup South destroyed 6 deployment points, 36 bunkers of Kiev forces
Five enemy drones were shot down
Portugal holds presidential elections on Sunday
10 men and 1 woman are vying for the highest state office
Voting at Portugal’s presidential election over
As many as 11 candidates, ten men and one woman, are vying for the office
Iranian foreign ministry blames US, Israel for organizing riots
Unrest in Iran began on December 29 after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, and spread to most major cities
Russian forces are 30 km from Slavyansk — DPR head
According to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, fierce fighting continues near the settlements of Grishino and Beletskoye
France has real opportunity to leave NATO — newspaper
According to the newspaper, the discussion about France's withdrawal from NATO acquired new relevance thanks to the conscious decision of the US to officially return to an overt imperial policy
FACTBOX: Who is running in the Russian presidential election
Four candidates will vie for the top office
Medvedev advises Trump to 'take' Greenland before it choses to join Russia
In his opinion, if Greenland were captured, Donald Trump would have a new position — acting president of Greenland
Kurdish coalition in Syria to remain intact, commander says
Mazloum Abdi announced a trip to Damascus on January 19 to "finalize work on the agreement," the details of which will be announced after his return
German court believes Nord Stream explosions were ordered by Ukraine — media
Germany's Federal Court of Justice ruled that Sergey K. should remain in custody
French politician calls for resuming dialogue with Russia, lifting sanctions
According to Florian Philippot, each European country must "restore its own independence and defend its own national interests" as the European Union actions only lead from one crisis to another
UK rejects French, Italian calls to restore diplomatic ties with Russia — newspaper
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said London needs "evidence" that Moscow "actually wants peace"
Kalashnikov uniforms to be 100% Russian-sourced by 2027
Localization is going very well, CEO Alan Lushnikov said
Italy arrests vessel carrying metal for alleged violation of anti-Russian sanctions
A vessel flying the flag of a small island state from Oceania with a cargo of more than 33,000 tons of ferrous metals allegedly stayed in the port of Novorossiysk
Kiev insists on unacceptable terms for exchange of Kursk Region residents — ombudsman
Tatyana Moskalkova explained that the residents of the Kursk Region remain hostages of Ukraine, which prohibits them from leaving their temporary accommodations
Trump demands $1 bln from countries for permanent seats on Gaza Peace Council — Bloomberg
The US President will decide who exactly to invite to join the "Peace Council," the news agency said
Safety of British soldiers in Ukraine cannot be guaranteed — Russian MP
Earlier, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, Chief of the Defense Staff of the British Armed Forces, stated that he would not send troops to Ukraine if the conflict ends unless he was confident of their safety
Russian forces destroy platoon of US M777 howitzers in Ukraine operation — top brass
A battery of multiple launch rocket systems near Slavyansk and a platoon of multiple rocket launchers in the area of Nikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic were also destroyed in counter-battery fire
Air defense systems shot down 63 Ukrainian UAVs overnight over Russian regions
23 of them were destroyed over the Belgorod region
British PM calls Trump's planned duties completely erroneous
Keir Starmer stressed that Europeans will be pursuing this directly with the US administration
London is again trying to boost its authority at Kiev’s expense — senior legislator
"London seems to have entered the race for dominance within the 'warmongers’ camp,' effectively closing the 'window of opportunity' for Europe to reclaim its sovereignty," Leonid Slutsky said
EU may influence Trump on Greenland by threatening to remove US bases — The Economist
According to the magazine, it will be extremely difficult for Washington to project its military power into Africa and the Middle East without access to European military bases
Train collision in Spain leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Around 300 people were on board one of the trains, which derailed and crashed onto a neighboring track
Europe turns to Russia talks after realizing it’s being sidelined — Medvedchuk
Medvedchuk stressed that the principle behind the Ukrainian conflict is not a secret to anyone
Damage to Germany from new US tariffs may reach up to 15 bln euro per year — Bild
The outlet recalled that the German economy has already suffered losses from a previously imposed 15% tariff by Washington
Russian oil tankers in crosshairs of West, legal blocking of Baltic Sea impossible — envoy
Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin emphasized that international law guarantees unimpeded passage of ships through the Baltic straits
Russian troops successfully advanced on the outskirts of Kupyansk over past week — expert
Military expert Andrey Marochko noted that while the Ukrainian armed forces are unsuccessfully trying to recapture Kupyansk, Russian forces are advancing in other areas of the Kharkov region
Kallas calls on US not to be distracted by Greenland from Ukrainian crisis
According to European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, China and Russia are the ones who benefit from Donald Trump’s announcement on introduction of duties on imports of goods from eight European countries
US commercial satellites surveyed Russia’s Engels airstrip ahead of Kiev’s strike attempt
Earlier, it was reported that, on Monday morning, Kiev attempted to strike the two airstrips with Soviet-made jet drones in order to disable Russian long-range aviation planes
FACTBOX: What is known about F-16 fighter jet deliveries to Ukraine
Russian troops delivered a strike by the Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile system on January 9, crippling the Lvov state aircraft repair plant in western Ukraine
Peresvet combat lasers enter duty with Russia’s armed forces
Russian military personnel operating those systems underwent special training at the Mozhaysky Military Space Academy
Threat of Butyagin's extradition to Ukraine high — Russia’s charge d'affaires
"The defense focuses precisely on this, that for Alexander, for his health, for his life, there is a real and great threat in the event of his extradition to Ukraine," Andrey Ordash said
Almost 50% of Germans support boycott of FIFA World Cup if US seizes Greenland — poll
The 2026 World Cup will be held in the US, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19
Russian troops gain foothold on western bank of Gaichur River — top brass
As a result of the offensive, Battlegroup East units crushed the enemy defense, liberating an area of over 6 square kilometers
Hungary says ‘no’ to Ukraine’s accession to EU — top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto recalled that under the Treaty on European Union, new members can be admitted to the community only on a consensus basis, hence, this cannot be done without Hungary’s consent
Merz condemns US tariff threats as undermining transatlantic relations
They risk a dangerous downward spiral, the German chancellor said
Terms of deal on NIS to be referred to US Treasury Department by January 23 — Vucic
The main provisions of the future contract are a clear definition of ownership rights, the structure of the future company, the percentage of shares, each company's share, the Serbian President said
Europe to respond to US duties related to Greenland — Macron
According to the French president, Paris will join the military exercises in Greenland based on its commitment to the sovereignty of states in Europe and the United Nations
Estonia plans to take part in drills in Greenland, despite Trump’s threats — minister
According to Hanno Pevkur, Estonia has not yet sent its soldiers to Greenland and is looking at "technical details" of this process
Trump invites India to join Board of Peace for Gaza — agency
No official statement has been issued by New Delhi on this matter
Avtovaz plans to sell 370,000 cars in Russia in 2026
Everything will depend on the market and the market will depend on macroeconomic conditions, chief executive of the Russian automaker Maxim Sokolov said
Bundeswehr servicemen suddenly ordered to leave Greenland — Bild
According to the outlet, 15 soldiers and officers led by Admiral Stefan Pauli are already at the airport in Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, and are due to depart on an Icelandair flight
Pink Floyd founder Waters confesses now he has more respect for Putin — Daily Telegraph
Far-right, socialist candidates set to compete for Portugal’s presidency
As many as 11 candidates, ten men and one woman, are vying for the office, but none of them has secured 50% of the vote in the first round
Russian paratroopers advancing in four localities in Zaporozhye Region — governor
The fighting is heavy, but Russian soldiers are confidently advancing, Yevgeny Balitsky said
Battlegroup West repelled a counterattack by Kiev forces brigade in Kupyansk direction
Russian servicemen also destroyed 53 UAV control centers
US would be making 'grave' error by using force against Iran — Russian lawmaker
Slutsky noted that the protests in Iran "are a classic ‘color revolution’
Europe needs to acquire weapons similar to Russian 'Oreshnik' — French president
Emmanuel Macron acknowledged that France is within the range of the 'Oreshnik'
Bundeswehr says task within mission to Greenland fulfilled
Lt. Col. Peter Milevchuk, a spokesman for the German mission, described cooperation with the Danish military as "very positive and constructive"
Only UN-led external administration can save Ukraine — Medvedchuk
According to the head of the Other Ukraine movement, in line with international practice, a temporary administration should assume responsibility for organizing and conducting fair and democratic elections for the president of Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada, and local self-government bodies
Record snowfall transforms Moscow into winter wonderland
A record snowfall blanketed Moscow with nearly one-fourth of the monthly norm
Trump says to sue JPMorgan Chase bank
It closed US president's accounts after the Capitol was stormed on January 6, 2021
American IT giant makes Ukraine free testing ground for drones — expert
Roman Shkurlatov added that the Americans make the Ukrainian military buy their finished products without sharing their technologies with the Ukrainians
Putin opposed to removing Lenin’s body from mausoleum
The president noted that the Soviet Union was closely associated with Vladimir Lenin’s name
Dmitriev calls on EU 'not to provoke Daddy,' recall soldiers from Greenland
Russia’s president special Representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries said that the EU should return the soldiers sent to Greenland
Merz calls Russia 'European country,' hopes to achieve balance in relations
The Chancellor said his comment was not because he was in the east of Germany
EU, Mercosur sign free trade agreement, which provoked protests
According to European Commissioner for Trade and Interinstitutional Relations Maros Sefcovic, this agreement will create one of the largest free trade zones in the world, with over 700,000 people living in its territory
Japan’s prime minister conveyed to Putin that ties with Moscow matter to Tokyo
Expert Masaru Sato believes the message was conveyed to Putin after the Japanese lawmaker passed it on to Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council, whom he met on December 26
China’s Unitree to open office in Russia — founder
It is reported that the company is currently selling its products via local distributors in the US, Japan and Russia
West to recognize sooner or later that Russia defended Donbass in 2022 — politician
Fabrice Sorlin stressed that the truth will always prevail
European diplomacy is impotent, there is no one to talk to Russia — Medvedchuk
According to the head of the Other Ukraine movement, the arrogance with which Europe spoke to the rest of the world has already cost it dearly
US to remain in NATO — treasury secretary
When asked what is more essential for the US national security, NATO or Greenland, Scott Bessent said, "Both"
Xi Jinping ready to work with Putin to achieve new heights in 2026 — TV
He recalled that Russia and China were planning to hold a series of measures in 2026-2027 as part of the Russia-China Cross Years of Education
EU unable to rebuff US on Greenland as long as it remains hostile towards Russia — expert
Director of the Eurasia Program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft Dr Anatol Lieven also compared Donald Trump's statements on Saturday to the diplomatic note militaristic Japan delivered to the United States in December 1941
All districts in Kupyansk controlled by Russian troops — Battlegroup West
Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov listened to the report of the battlegroup commander and inquired about the situation around Kupyansk
Settlements of Privolye in DPR, Priluki in Zaporozhye Region liberated — top brass
TASS has compiled the main information about the situation in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours
Russian General Staff chief inspects Battlegroup Center in Dnepropetrovsk area
Valery Gerasimov heard reports from commanders on the current situation
Leader of Syrian Kurds sign ceasefire agreement with Damascus authorities — TV
According to Syria TV, the agreement establishes ceasefire along the entire frontline and provides for strengthening government institutions in Syria’s eastern and northeastern regions that were previously controlled by the SDF
Trump was prepared to strike Iran but changed decision due to multiple objections — WSJ
The sources told The Wall Street Journal that Arab countries explained to Washington the timing for any potential strikes was inappropriate, citing Iran’s instability, the protests largely having been suppressed and unclear opposition leadership in case of regime change
Ukraine loses around 1,210 troops across all directions of special military operation
Russian forces also carried out strikes on facilities assembling unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as on energy and transport sites operating in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
RDIF chief sure Europe will not be able to bar US from taking control of Greenland
"Europe will cave in, US will get Greenland," Kirill Dmitriev wrote
Putin made decision to revive production of Tu-160M strategic bomber — Air Force commander
Russia’s Air Force will purchase at least 50 Tu-160M strategic bombers
Ukrainian troops using drones to deliver weapons for sabotage operations — governor
According to Vladimir Saldo, Russian troops are thwarting all enemy attempts to cross the river
Putin orders to put Canpack, Rockwool assets in Russia under temporary new management
The decision took effect on December 31, 2025
Press review: Russia to respond to EU army plans while Ukraine's ex-PM charged for bribery
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 15th
At least two killed, ten wounded after shelling attack by Kurds — agency
According to SANA, at least ten civilians were wounded
Trump's action regarding Greenland will destroy NATO — former CIA officer
Larry Johnson opined that Donald Trump is quite serious about the island
Zelensky not to allow Ukrainians living in Russia to vote — Medvedchuk
In Kiev, they are again feeding everyone empty promises, the ex-leader of the banned Opposition Platform — for Life party said
Trump explains his claims for Greenland by US subsidies to EU countries
American President added that "China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it"
Putin to hold international contacts during upcoming week
A meeting with members of the government is also scheduled
Ukraine, US agree to continue talks in Davos — Umerov
However, Ukrainian Security and Defense Council Secretary said nothing about a potential meeting between Vladimir Zelensky and US President Donald Trump in Davos on January 19-23
EU elites use Ukraine conflict to siphon off support funds — Saldo
The governor added that European Union leaders understand this and therefore are doing everything they can to ensure that the conflict continues
US IT expert says Russia's Max messenger could be used in West too
According to Jozef Schutzman, since Russia is focusing on her own digital sovereignty, Max has an opportunity to extend its own ecosystem and attract users abroad to its platform to communicate with Russian users
'Black holes' of the Russian Navy
For the first time TASS publishes photos of Project 636.3 Varshavyanka submarines taken from a quadrocopter during sea trials in the Baltic Sea
Russia stands ready to restore relations with all European countries — Putin
Russia has always been committed to such diplomatic approaches, the Russian leader said
Poverty rate in Russia falls from 11.3% to 7.2% from 2014 to 2024 — Putin
The president specified that in certain Far Eastern regions, poverty levels are below the national average
Iranian president warns against attacking country’s supreme leader
The statement followed US President Donald Trumps’ remarks in an interview with Politico where he called Khamenei a "sick man" and said that it is "time to look for new leadership in Iran"
Western Europe prepares for war with Russia — Orban
In confirmation of this, the Hungarian prime minister said that recent meetings of the EU leaders "have turned into military councils" where the issue of "how to defeat Russia" is discussed
Syrian interim president cancels visit to Germany — TV
Ahmed Al-Sharaa was scheduled to hold talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Friedrich Merz
Moscow astonished by Obama’s claims that decision on Kosovo was taken at referendum
The claim on the part of the US President causes astonishment since there was no plebiscite in Kosovo, says Russia's Foreign Ministry's spokesman
Russia and US have not halted Ukraine talks — Medvedchuk
On January 15, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that dialogue with US negotiators is ongoing
FACTBOX: Orthodox feast of Epiphany
On January 19 Orthodox believers in Russia celebrate Epiphany
Trump invites Hungary to join Board of Peace for Gaza — PM
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said earlier that Orban had accepted Trump’s invitation to join the Board of Peace
Canada’s prime minister recalls NATO Article Five amid US plans regarding Greenland
Trump has repeatedly stated that Greenland should join the US
Air defense forces down 220 Ukrainian UAVs in past 24 hours
At the same time, seven unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down over North Ossetia, and relevant agencies are working at the scene, regional head Sergey Menyailo said on his Telegram channel
Golden Dome is US attempt to counter Russian hypersonic weapons — expert
Alexander Stepanov added that to ensure strategic dominance in the Arctic, the Pentagon plans to deploy additional ground tracking stations and radar systems in Greenland
Liberation of Zakontoye will secure safety of citizens of LPR — military expert
Scattered detachments of the Ukrainian army are currently still attempting to withdraw from the south of this town, Andrey Marochko said
Armenian court rules to return Karapetyan to house arrest — lawyer
After a 14-hour session, the judge ruled that "detention as a preventive measure cannot be maintained
Time in special military operation works in Russia’s favor — Medvedchuk
Ex-leader of the banned Opposition Platform - for Life party noted that "there are ongoing contacts with the US, and Europe is already looking for ways to resume engagement with Russia"
