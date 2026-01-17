Russian oil tankers in crosshairs of West, legal blocking of Baltic Sea impossible — envoy

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The West cannot legally block the Baltic Sea for tankers carrying Russian oil, but it has them "in the crosshairs," Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said in an interview with TASS when asked how Russian ships are currently passing through the Baltic (Danish) straits, and how Denmark currently feels about the idea of blocking the Baltic Sea for Russian ships.

"Copenhagen has tankers carrying Russian oil in the crosshairs. Control over them has been tightened as they pass through the Baltic (Danish) straits and receive servicing while at anchor," he explained.

"However, blocking the Baltic Sea for Russian courts by legal means is impossible," the diplomat added.

"International law guarantees unimpeded passage of ships through the Baltic (Danish) straits," he said, adding that "the Russian side assumes that Copenhagen understands and recognizes it."