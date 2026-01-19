Newest AK-12 assault rifle developed based on combat experience analysis — Kalashnikov CEO

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The third generation of AK-12 assault rifles was developed as a result of combat experience analysis of previous series, Alan Lushnikov, CEO of Kalashnikov Concern and member of the Russian Union of Machine Engineers, said in an interview with TASS.

"I can provide an example of the modernization of our main AK-12 assault rifle. Currently, the concern is mass producing the third generation of this product. The so-called 2023 version of the AK-12 assault rifle underwent all necessary testing in 2023. It was developed entirely based on the combat experience of the previous two versions - of 2018 and 2021," Lushnikov said.

He added that the modernization had been preceded by extensive work: designers visited testing grounds and active units in the special military operation zone, spoke with service members, and collected feedback.

"This is not an easy job: all the collected information should be systematized, all changes should be incorporated into the design documentation and approved by the customer. So, these aren’t really quick processes, but to be fair, it must be said that bureaucratic red tape is now being resolved much more quickly than before," Lushnikov concluded.