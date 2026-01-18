Hungary says ‘no’ to Ukraine’s accession to EU — top diplomat

BUFAPEST, January 18. /TASS/. Hungary’s government has not changed its position opposing Ukraine’s hasty admission to the European Union, despite Brussel’s pressure, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"We have never been afraid of saying ‘no’ to Brussels. And we will say ‘no’ to Ukraine’s membership [in the EU]," he told the Kossuth radio station. Since the armed conflict continues in Ukraine, its accession to the European Union "will bring the flames of war to the entire continent," he explained.

The top Hungarian diplomat recalled that under the Treaty on European Union, new members can be admitted to the community only on a consensus basis, hence, this cannot be done without Hungary’s consent.

The Hungarian government has repeatedly said that Ukraine’s accelerated admission to the European Union will ruin Europe’s economy and may lead to a direct military confrontation with Russia.