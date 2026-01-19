Ukrainian army launches over 100 drones at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, January 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces launched over 100 drones and more than 16 projectiles at populated areas in Russia’s borderline Belglorod Region in the past day, the regional crisis center said in a statement.

"Seventeen drones attacked the villages of Malinovka, Novosadny, Belomestonye, Bessonovka, Blizhneye, Krasnaya Niva, Nechayevka, Nikolskoye, Streletskoye, and Chaiki in the Belgorodsky District. Twelve drones were jammed and downed. A woman was killed in an FPV drone explosion in the village of Nechayevka," the statement reads. According to the crisis center, a private house, three cars, and a truck were damaged.

The Ukrainian military launched one fixed-wing drone at the Veidelevsky District and two at the Valuisky District; there were no casualties or damage. Four unmanned aerial vehicles attacked the Volokonovsky District, damaging two private houses. Attacks on the Krasnoyaruzhsky District involved 25 drones; two cars and a truck suffered damage. Four drones attacked the Borisovsky District, damaging a household facility.

The Ukrainian armed forces launched 19 fixed-wing drones at the Rovensky District. Populated areas in the Shebekinsky District were attacked by 19 drones. A man who suffered a barotrauma in an FPV drone strike on his car along the road connecting Voznesenovka and Shebekino turned for medical help and was provided outpatient care. A private house and an infrastructure facility were damaged, while another private house and a household facility burned down.

Eleven drones and 18 projectiles were launched at the Graivoronsky District. A drone strike on a car left a man injured. According to the crisis center, a man and a woman were injured in a drone strike on another car; they were taken to Belgorod’s City Hospital No. 2. The facade of a building and a garage suffered damage.