Trump says he feels no obligation to focus on peace efforts after Nobel Prize failure

WASHINGTON, January 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump plans to focus on America’s interests instead of peace efforts after not being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, as seen from his letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Gar Store, posted on the X social media platform by PBS Correspondent Nick Schifrin.

"Considering your country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped eight wars plus, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America," Trump noted.

"Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a 'right of ownership' anyway?" he said, adding that he had "done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States." "The world is not secure unless we have complete and total control of Greenland," the US leader concluded.

According to Schifrin, Trump’s letter was forwarded by the US National Security Council (NSC) staff to multiple European ambassadors in Washington, while he obtained the text from multiple officials.

Trump has repeatedly stated that Greenland should become part of the United States. Even during his first term as head of state, he offered to buy Greenland, and in March 2025, he expressed confidence that it could be annexed. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller earlier questioned Denmark's right to control the island.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to allied commitments to NATO, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty, under which the United States has committed itself to defending the island from possible aggression.