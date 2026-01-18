Train collision in Spain leaves 10 dead, 25 injured

MADRID, January 19. /TASS/. At least 10 people have been killed and 25 more injured after two high-speed trains derailed in Spain, the EFE news agency reported.

The incident took place in the autonomous community of Andalusia. Emergency services are working at the scene.

The causes of the derailment are not yet indicated. All rail services between Madrid and Andalusia are temporarily suspended. The rail operator confirmed the accident without specifying the extent of the damage. Regional authorities also confirmed reports of injuries.

Around 300 people were on board one of the trains, which derailed and crashed onto a neighboring track.