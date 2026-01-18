Merz condemns US tariff threats as undermining transatlantic relations

BERLIN, January 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats pose risks of escalation and undermine transatlantic relations, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.

"We stand united and coordinated with Denmark and the people of Greenland. As a member of NATO, we are committed to strengthening Arctic security as a shared transatlantic interest. Tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral," he wrote on his X page.

The German chancellor practically echoed part of the joint statement by the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, The Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France, and Sweden, where they expressed solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland and called for dialogue based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Trump warned earlier that the United States would impose 10% tariffs on the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, The Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France, and Sweden, which will remain in force until agreements are reached on "the full and final acquisition of Greenland" by Washington.