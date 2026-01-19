Czech PM fears Europe has lost Russia's ear forever

PRAGUE, January 19 /TASS/. It may be too late for Europe to engage in negotiations with Russia, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis warned.

He pointed out that European leaders had criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Now, they are increasingly saying that Europe also should talk to him directly. The only question is whether it is too late for that," Babis said in a YouTube interview with the Mandiner magazine.

Earlier, the Czech premier emphasized that his country would not provide funds to Kiev from its state budget. Czech President Petr Pavel, in turn, stated that if Ukraine wanted peace, it should be ready to make a number of "painful confessions" in talks on ending the conflict with Russia.