Ukraine to be put on back burner over Greenland at World Economic Forum in Davos

BRUSSELS, January 19. /TASS/. Ukraine will be put on the back burner at this year’s meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, because Europe will focus on resolving the situation around Greenland, Politico Europe reported.

Europe expected "to drill down" on ongoing peace negotiations to bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine but "Trump’s unsolicited bid to acquire Greenland is expected to top the agenda," the media outlet notes.

According to Politico, Europe is facing "the worst transatlantic crisis in decades" and seeks to take advantage of the World Economic Forum "to talk Donald Trump out of blowing up NATO over Greenland."

European officials told Politico that at least one face-to-face meeting between Trump and key EU and NATO officials would take place in Davos.

The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting, themed "A Spirit of Dialogue," will be held on January 19-23.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that Greenland should become part of the United States. Even during his first term as head of state, he offered to buy Greenland, and in March 2025, he expressed confidence that it could be annexed. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller earlier questioned Denmark's right to control the island.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to allied commitments to NATO, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty, under which the United States has committed itself to defending the island from possible aggression.