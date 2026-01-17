MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky will not allow the Ukrainian citizens living in Russia to vote in the elections, ex-leader of the banned Opposition Platform — for Life party Viktor Medvedchuk told TASS in an interview.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has made it clear that he will recognize the legitimacy of the elections only if the votes of Ukrainian citizens residing in Russia are taken into account, and Zelensky has already refused to do so," he said.

"This means that Russia will not recognize what the bloody clown will rig and there will be no point in these elections and their results. In Kiev, they are again feeding everyone empty promises.".