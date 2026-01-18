Putin to hold international contacts during upcoming week

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a number of international contacts in the coming week, and a meeting with members of the government is also scheduled.

The head of state’s plans were reported on his Telegram channel by VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

In addition, a traditional working meeting of Putin with permanent members of the Russian Security Council will take place in the coming week. The president will also, as is customary, take part in events Russia’s Student Day, which is celebrated on January 25.