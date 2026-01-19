Putin discusses Russia’s role in multipolar world with Russian Security Council members

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia’s role in the formation of a multipolar world were the focus of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

A report was delivered by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"We have two issues on our today’s agenda. One concerns current issues of security and the other one is about our participation in the formation of a multipolar world and our actions on this track," Putin said opening the meeting.

The year’s first meeting of the Russian Security Council meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, speaker of the Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of the State Duma, or lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, presidential administration head Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, presidential aide Nikolay Patrushev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov, Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin, and Special Presidential Envoy for Environmental Protection, Ecology, and Transport Sergey Ivanov.