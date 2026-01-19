MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. A considerable segment of French society harbors sympathies for Russia and its President, Vladimir Putin, according to Fabrice Sorlin, a French politician and vice-chairman of the International Movement of Russophiles. In an interview with TASS, Sorlin remarked, "There is no Russophobia in France, especially outside the major cities. On the contrary, many in the provinces tend to sympathize with Russia and Putin, who symbolizes a strong, centralized authority, courage, patriotism, and the defense of traditional values."

He drew a nostalgic comparison to France's past, stating, "The French genuinely cherish traditional values and see today's Russia as reminiscent of the France they once admired - particularly during the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s - when family and cultural traditions were still strongly upheld."

Concluding, Sorlin affirmed, "So, I can assure you, Russia has millions of supporters in France."

Earlier, Sorlin also highlighted the economic impact of sanctions on Russia, noting that they have caused energy prices to soar, forcing many French households to reduce heating expenses. He criticized the French media for a perceived lack of freedom of speech regarding Russia and accused President Emmanuel Macron of using harsh anti-Russian rhetoric as a distraction from domestic issues.