Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Zaporozhye Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations. <…> Battlegroup Dnepr units liberated the settlement of Pavlovka in the Zaporozhye Region through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,305 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,305 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 170 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 200 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 225 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 400 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 270 troops, a tank and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 40 troops and two jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 170 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 170 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade, a jaeger brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novaya Sech and Miropolye in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Okhrimovka, Volchanskiye Khutora and Neskuchnoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 170 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 16 motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Kovsharovka, Novoosinovo, Novoplatonovka, Boguslavka and Blagodatovka in the Kharkov Region, Sosnovoye, Yarovaya and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 200 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 16 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 225 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 225 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Krasnotorka, Stepanovka, Reznikovka and Berestok in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 225 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles, two artillery guns and a Grad multiple rocket launcher in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and two ammunition, fuel and lubricants depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 400 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 400 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Dobropolye, Sergeyevka, Grishino, Novy Donbass, Belitskoye and Sukhetskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopodgorodnoye and Demurino in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 400 personnel, four armored combat vehicles and five motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 270 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 270 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and four armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, two assault brigades and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Tsvetkovoye, Komsomolskoye, Bozdvizhevka, Verkhnyaya Tersa and Ternovatoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 270 personnel, a tank, four armored combat vehicles, 21 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 40 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 40 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Dnepr units "inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade and a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Antonovka and Nikolskoye in the Kherson Region, Orekhov and Novoyakovlevka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 40 Ukrainian military personnel, three motor vehicles, two electronic warfare stations and a materiel depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian long-range UAV launch sites over past day

Russian troops struck Ukrainian long-range UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) launch sites and enemy deployment areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck sites for the launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 152 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 122 Ukrainian UAVs, 12 smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 122 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and 12 smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 12 guided aerial bombs, two Neptune long-range missiles and 122 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 109,900 unmanned aerial vehicles, 646 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,207 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,643 multiple rocket launchers, 32,681 field artillery guns and mortars and 52,258 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.