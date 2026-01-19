US policy shift likely to end in 'radical reshaping' of West — media

BRUSSELS, January 19. /TASS/. The current shift in Washington’s policy is likely to end in a radical reshaping of the West, Politico writes, citing European officials.

According to the media outlet, "for many European governments, including America’s longest-standing and most loyal allies, Trump’s threat of punitive tariffs against anyone who tries to stop him taking Greenland was the final straw." "Divorce, they believe, is now inevitable," Politico adds.

"In private, dismayed European officials describe Trump’s rush to annex the sovereign Danish territory as ‘crazy’ and ‘mad,’ asking if he is caught up in his 'warrior mode' after his Venezuela adventure – and saying he deserves Europe’s toughest retaliation for what many see as a clear and unprovoked ‘attack’ against allies on the other side of the Atlantic," the news outlet notes.

"Senior European officials increasingly believe it’s time to face the truth that Trump’s America is no longer a reliable trade partner, still less a dependable security ally, and urgently look to the future," Politico points out. "There is a shift in US policy and in many ways it is permanent," a senior official with a European government said, adding: "Waiting it out is not a solution. What needs to be done is an orderly and coordinated movement to a new reality."

That coordination has already begun, as has the big conversation about what comes next, the media outlet notes. According to Politico, "barring a radical shift in the approach of the United States, this process seems likely to end in a radical reshaping of the West."