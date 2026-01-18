Damage to Germany from new US tariffs may reach up to 15 bln euro per year — Bild

BERLIN, January 18. /TASS/. New US tariffs could slash German exports to the United States by 5-10% and lead to annual losses of 8-15 bln euro, Bild newspaper reported, citing economists’ estimates.

The outlet recalled that the German economy has already suffered losses from a previously imposed 15% tariff by Washington. At the same time, the United States is Germany’s most important trading partner, with Germany exporting cars, machinery, and chemical and pharmaceutical products there. The volume of German exports to the US amounts to about 157 bln euro per year.

As Trump announced earlier on the Truth Social platform, the United States will begin levying 10% import tariffs on the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France, and Sweden, which will remain in place until the parties reach agreements on the "full and final acquisition" of Greenland by Washington. According to the White House, this decision will take effect on February 1, and from June 1 the tariff rate will rise to 25%. In addition, he criticized Europe’s intention to send its forces to Greenland.