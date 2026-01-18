Iranian president warns against attacking country’s supreme leader

DUBAI, January 18. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned the government of unfriendly countries that any attack on the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would mean a declaration of war.

"An attack on the great leader of our country is tantamount to a full-scale war with the Iranian nation," he wrote on his X page.

The statement followed US President Donald Trumps’ remarks in an interview with Politico where he called Khamenei a "sick man" and said that it is "time to look for new leadership in Iran."

Unrest in Iran began on December 29 after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, and spread to most major cities. Authorities reported the deaths of 40 law enforcement officers. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists appeared among the demonstrators on January 8. The Iranian authorities blamed Israel and the United States for organizing the unrest.