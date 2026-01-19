US purchase of Greenland to send 'disastrous signal' to Ukraine — Guardian

LONDON, January 19. /TASS/. Europe’s tacit consent to Washington’s forced acquisition of Greenland would send a "disastrous signal" about the EU as a geopolitical actor and its commitment to Ukraine, the Guardian reported on Sunday.

The newspaper noted that although Greenland left the European Union’s predecessor organization, the European Community, it remains a part of Denmark, an EU member-state. Agreeing to sell part of the territory of an EU member state, should it take place, would alarm Ukraine, which is not even a member of the bloc.

On January 17, Trump announced on Truth Social that the United States would impose 10% tariffs on the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France, and Sweden, which will remain in force until agreements are reached on "the full and final acquisition of Greenland" by Washington. The decision will take effect on February 1 and the tariff will increase to 25% on June 1.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance obligations. Under the treaty, the US undertook to defend the island against possible aggression.