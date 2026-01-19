MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Unlike some of their political leaders, French servicemen do not want to enter into conflict with Russia because they realize it is futile and they respect the country, French politician and International Russophile Movement Vice President Fabrice Sorlin told TASS in an interview.

"France does not support aggression against Russia. No one wants to fight Russia. Even the French military does not want to," he said in response to a question about whether the French support the government's anti-Russian policy.

Sorlin noted that he has many acquaintances and friends in the army. "I can assure you: junior and middle-ranking officers – unlike staff officers, who are more involved in politics – do not want war with Russia. Neither do the soldiers," he said.

According to the politician, there are two reasons for this: "First, they understand that there is no chance of winning. Second, they respect Russia."

Earlier, Sorlin told TASS about the French army's extremely limited capabilities. According to him, French President Emmanuel Macron is making Russia an enemy in order to divert attention from problems in his own country.