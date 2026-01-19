No one will help Ukraine after conflict except Russia, Belarus — Lukashenko

MINSK, January 19. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has asserted that, in the post-war era, only Russia and Belarus will have a vested interest in Ukraine’s future. Speaking during a meeting with Kirov Region Governor Alexander Sokolov, Lukashenko emphasized that the resolution of the conflict is within reach.

"We will resolve the war," he stated confidently. "This opportunity is greater than ever, regardless of how much the Ukrainians resist now." He urged Ukrainians to recognize that the issue is not merely about territorial gains. "People will decide where they need to live. Territory itself does not determine anything. Ukraine should understand this – rather than destroying thousands of lives daily and forcing millions to flee, this must be the main consideration."

Lukashenko also warned Kiev that, once the special military operation concludes, its current international partners are unlikely to offer assistance. "No one but us will support Ukraine in the post-war period," he declared. He further predicted that the United States "will shift its focus to Iran, Yemen, or Taiwan and neglect Ukraine altogether."